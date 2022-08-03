Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,528 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $20,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

