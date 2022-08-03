Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,489,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Azul by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE AZUL opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.