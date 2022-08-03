Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.26 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $20,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NYSE CPRI opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

