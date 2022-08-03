Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.27 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,789 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

