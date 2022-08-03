Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.78 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,508 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Garmin by 8.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Garmin by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 14.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.54. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.31 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

