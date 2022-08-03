Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.99 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 189.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $20,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $151.95 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.88.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

