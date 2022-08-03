Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.26 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,473 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.