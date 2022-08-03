Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.56 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $22,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

