Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.89 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $22,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

