Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.45 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in NIO by 12.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 32.1% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NIO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in NIO by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NIO stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

