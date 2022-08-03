Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.50 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $23,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.