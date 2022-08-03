Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.07 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,406 shares of company stock worth $1,852,995 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

