Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 14,501 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,268,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Insider Activity

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

