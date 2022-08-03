Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 180,874 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.