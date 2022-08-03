Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 43,800 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $22,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

