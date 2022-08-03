Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,654 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $23,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

