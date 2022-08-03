Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,666 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $24,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 87.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAC shares. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

