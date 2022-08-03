Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 284,335 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,277,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 284,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $23,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 41,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 21.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,348.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

