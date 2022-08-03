Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,520 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $24,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.54.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

