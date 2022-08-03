Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 457,221 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457,221 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in International Paper by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

IP stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.