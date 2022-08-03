Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 67,185 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,185 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $21,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,423 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

