Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 768,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,719,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $510,135,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $178,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $56,592,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,818,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,132,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

