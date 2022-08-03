Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shares of AA opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

