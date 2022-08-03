Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 151.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RHP opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

