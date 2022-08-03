Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 151.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE RHP opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 1.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
