Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Stock Performance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schweitzer-Mauduit International

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $289,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,540. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 72,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 104,616 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

