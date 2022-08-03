Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

LBRT opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,411.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,071,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,251,180. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $140,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

