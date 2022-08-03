SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Price Target Cut to SEK 117

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 124 to SEK 117 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEBYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SEB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEB from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEB in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEB from SEK 120 to SEK 117 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of SEBYF opened at C$96.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.33. SEB has a 1 year low of C$95.90 and a 1 year high of C$179.75.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

