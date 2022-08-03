Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Semtech were worth $25,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $2,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Semtech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Semtech by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.