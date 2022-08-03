Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by Credit Suisse Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($34.05) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.21) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($34.31) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,801.40 ($34.33).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,166 ($26.54) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market cap of £159.38 billion and a PE ratio of 558.25. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.13).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

