Shore Capital Downgrades CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) to Hold

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CMC Markets Stock Down 1.6 %

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £706.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212.50 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 458.98 ($5.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 264.13.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £301.44 ($369.37).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Articles

