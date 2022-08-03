Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SXS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,835 ($46.99) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,424 ($41.96).

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,878 ($35.27) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,899.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,908.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 946.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,371 ($29.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,167 ($51.06).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.