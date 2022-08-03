Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 390 ($4.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 420 ($5.15).

Ascential Stock Performance

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 240.40 ($2.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 314.65. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 233 ($2.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 449.60 ($5.51).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

