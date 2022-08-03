Short Interest in Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Decreases By 25.5%

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 363,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Iida Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANTOF opened at 15.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.50. Iida Group has a 12 month low of 14.63 and a 12 month high of 15.62.

Iida Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

