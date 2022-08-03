Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Declines By 26.7%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 4,543,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Viva Biotech Price Performance
Shares of VBIZF stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Viva Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
