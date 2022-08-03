Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Drops By 17.7%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $5.81.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
