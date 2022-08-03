Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Drops By 17.7%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $5.81.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

