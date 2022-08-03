Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 101,823.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 631,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silgan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,481,000 after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $24,301,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $12,651,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 1,347.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 289,427 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

