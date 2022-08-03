Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $26,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $6,629,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $3,939,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $108.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $189.68.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.95.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

