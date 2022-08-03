SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Greg A. Lapointe Sells 304 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.81.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on SSB. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
