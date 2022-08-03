SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Greg A. Lapointe Sells 304 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

