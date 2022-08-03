S&P Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,420 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the typical volume of 3,209 put options.

S&P Global stock opened at $369.78 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

