Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2,238.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $20,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,021,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 629,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

