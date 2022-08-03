Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 518,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206,447 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $23,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,676,000 after acquiring an additional 599,484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 211,941 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $8,313,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 230.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 133,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

SRC opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.25. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

