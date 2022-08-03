Square (SQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Square to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Square alerts:

Square Trading Up 1.6 %

SQ opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. Square has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Square

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Square from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Square from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,640,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Square

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Square stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.