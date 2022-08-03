Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

STWD opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 28.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

