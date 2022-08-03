Stephens Inc. AR Has $672,000 Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 168.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,221,000 after purchasing an additional 240,132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 173,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on PACW. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

