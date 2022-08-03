Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 596 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trex were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Trex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

