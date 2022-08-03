Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Up 4.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Steven Madden traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.04. Approximately 5,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 744,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

