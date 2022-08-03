Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 91,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 59,612 call options.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $462.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

BBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.67.

In other news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $92,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

