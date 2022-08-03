Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 91,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 59,612 call options.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance
Shares of BBBY stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $462.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $92,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
