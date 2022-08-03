StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $122.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Insider Activity

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,182,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,758.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 193,100 shares of company stock worth $426,524. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

