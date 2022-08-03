StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pretium Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,087,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

